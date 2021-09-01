New survey on patient experiences at Galway’s public hospitals during COVID

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway public is being asked to share its experience of hospital care at Galway’s public hospitals during the pandemic.

It’s as the National Inpatient Experience Survey 2021 goes live in 40 hospitals across the country today.

Included are UHG, Merlin Park Hospital and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Patients will be asked about a range of experiences including their admission, the ward environment, their care and treatment, discharge, staff communication and the use of PPE.

The survey is a joint initiative between the HSE, HIQA and the Department of Health – further information is available at YourExperience.ie.

Director of the National Care Experience Programme, Rachel Flynn, says Galway's public hospitals fared quite well in a pre-COVID survey in 2019