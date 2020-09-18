New survey finds people in Connacht most likely to break lockdown earlier this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

People in Galway and the rest of Connacht were most likely to break lockdown earlier this year.

That’s according to a new survey from Geographical information company Esri who commissioned the poll of a thousand people.

53 per cent of people in Galway and the rest of the west admitted they went beyond the allowed distance from home for reasons other than work, care or to the shop.

Nationally, 45 per cent of those surveyed said they broke traveling restrictions during the country wide lockdown.