New study shows 13 per cent of UHG staff have had COVID

GALWAY BAY FM NEWSROOM – A new study has indicated that 13 per cent of staff at UHG have had Covid-19.

The study was conducted by a research team at both UHG and St James Hospital with the first round last October finding that 15 per cent of Healthcare workers at St James had Covid Antibodies as did 4.1 per cent of workers at UHG.

The second round of the precise study was conducted in April and found that the number had risen to 21 per cent in St James and 13 per cent of staff at UHG.

The rise in infection over the six month interval reflects the increase in incidence of Covid-19 in the community and, specifically, in healthcare workers during the third wave of the pandemic.

HSE’s test and trace teams had not detected any significant increases in Covid associated with recent GAA successes in Mayo and Limerick, and similarly, had not detected an increase in transmission associated with the Galway races.

While Ireland is currently experiencing very high rates of the disease, case numbers have been declining since mid-August, the latest HSE update shows.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says incidence peaked at about 515 cases on August 23rd and now stands at 493. Incidence is rising in nine counties and falling in 19. Three counties, Monaghan, Donegal and Cavan have 14-day incidences of over 1,000.