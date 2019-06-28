New study aims to support AgTech employment in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Local Enterprise Office Galway is carrying out a new study which aims to support job creation and retention in the AgTech sector across the West.

It’s being conducted across counties Galway, Mayo and Roscommon as part of the Regional Enterprise Plan.

The study aims to discover what supports could be provided to accelerate growth of businesses in the AgTech sector.

LEO Galway is calling on agri-companies interested in the study to contact the office.

Spokesperson for LEO Galway, Lyndsay Considine, says the study will bring together AgTech companies from across the west.