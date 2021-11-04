New specialist vascular surgery theatre opened at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new specialist vascular surgery theatre has been opened at UHG.

The theatre will tackle complex vascular conditions with far greater efficiency and will facilitiate up to 500 procedures per year.

The new Hybrid Endovascular Theatre contains high-spec imaging equipment which provides extremely high quality imaging to surgical teams.

It’ll cater for complex vascual conditions such as aortic aneurysms and chronic limb threatening ischaemia.

Surgical teams will have clear visualisation of the smallest blood vessels and devices during procedures, particularly during challenging situations.

They’ll be able to carry out complex keyhole procedures in less time with much less radiation and X-ray dye, reducing the risk of associated skin and kidney damage.

It’s expected the new theatre will facilitate 400 to 500 procedures every year.

Professor Stewart Walsh, Consultant Vascular Surgeon and Clinic Lead for the new theatre, says it’s a huge step forward for vascular patients in the west.