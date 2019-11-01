New specialist appointed to cancer team at University Hospital Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new specialist has been appointed to the cancer team at University Hospital Galway

Consultant Oesophagogastric and General Surgeon Paul Carroll says he’s looking forward to providing the very best of care to patients with oesophageal and gastric cancers from the hospital’s catchment area

Mr Carroll studied Medicine at University College Dublin followed by a doctorate in Trinity College Dublin, examining how obesity influences cancer.

For his fellowship, he worked at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, Canada which is one of the largest cancer centres in the world.

GUH General Manager Chris Kane says Mr Carroll’s expertise in the latest surgical techniques will help in their continued deliver of quality. care

The appointment comes as the campaign, led by the oncologists at UHG, for a new cancer treatment centre at the hospital intensifies.