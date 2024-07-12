12 July 2024

New social-rental scheme officially launched in Tuam

Co-operative Housing Ireland have unveiled eight new homes at Plás an Chruicéid in Tuam.

The houses, funded by the Credit Union Approved Housing Body Fund, were previously mixed-use retail properties before being repurposed for social housing.

The scheme encourages co-ops working together to provide social rented housing for those who need it most.

Minister of State Neale Richmond spoke to Chris Benn about the future of the scheme and how it aids the Council.

CHI Chairperson, Pearse O’Shiel explains how the collaboration between the organisations came about and what their future plans are:

