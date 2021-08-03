New site secured for full-time residential care centre for minors in East Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new site has been secured for a respite centre in east Galway, according to the Minister of State for Disability and Galway and East TD Anne Rabbitte.

The four bed unit will provide full-time residential care for young people, under 18 years old, who were previously being cared for in temporary respite accommodation.

Although the centre is due to open by September and will provide 225 bed nights by the end of the year the location has not yet been announced.

The Department of Health has also confirmed that an additional 1,236 respite nights will be provided across the Galway, Roscommon and Mayo area – as well as enhanced supports for people with complex needs, increased in-home supports and extra respite and family support for children in urgent need.

Minister Rabbitte says it’s vital to get the most out of every service for patients and their families.

