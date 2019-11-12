New site identified for St. Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new site has been identified for St. Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe.

It’s after negotiations on the purchase of a site fell through in recent months.

At present, St. Teresa’s operates from temporary accommodation on the grounds of St. Brigid’s in Ballinasloe.

The school was founded in 2008 and caters to pupils between 4 and 18 years of age.

Roscommon-Galway Fine Gael Senator Maura Hopkins says a new site has now been identified and is being assessed for suitability – for more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…