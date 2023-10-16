New sequence expected for Loughrea lights by next month

A new sequence for the traffic lights at the West Bridge in Loughrea is expected to be in place next month.

The timing of the lights was changed during the summer, with that sequence being blamed for causing major traffic delays.

A contractor was on site last week to review the situation, and to explore what can be done to improve congestion.

Councillor Moegie Maher is hopeful the new sequence will address the traffic issues: