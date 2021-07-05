New Seaweed Baths facility in Connemara creates new jobs

30/06/2021 repro free: An t-ealaíontóir stíle, faisin agus smididh, múinteoir meánscoile agus blagálaí, Caroline Seoighe, a tháinig abhaile go Ceantar na nOileán, thóg sí Folcadh Feamainne úr ar an gCrapach, agus sheol sí na folcadáin feamainne nua atá oscailte ag Ionad na Feamainne, faoi choimirce Chomhar Chuigéal i Leitir Mealláin. www.theseaweedcentre.com Photo:Andrew Downes, xpsoure
Galway Bay fm newsroom – 2 new full-time and two new part-time jobs are to be created in Connemara with the opening of a new Seaweed Baths facility at the Seaweed Centre in Leitir Mealláin

Daily hand harvested seaweed from the local island of Crappach will form part of a menu of treatments which will be available Thursday to Monday throughout July and August.

The new seaweed baths form phase 2 of the development project at the Seaweed Centre

It follows an investment project by BIM’s FLAG (Fisheries Local Action Group) of 86 thousand euro and locally sourced finance of €107,000 from Comhar Creidmheasa Cholmcille along with extensive investment of time by the local community led co-op of Comhar Chuigéál Teo and Údarás na Gaeltachta supports.

