New Seaweed Baths facility in Connemara creates new jobs

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 2 new full-time and two new part-time jobs are to be created in Connemara with the opening of a new Seaweed Baths facility at the Seaweed Centre in Leitir Mealláin

Daily hand harvested seaweed from the local island of Crappach will form part of a menu of treatments which will be available Thursday to Monday throughout July and August.

The new seaweed baths form phase 2 of the development project at the Seaweed Centre

It follows an investment project by BIM’s FLAG (Fisheries Local Action Group) of 86 thousand euro and locally sourced finance of €107,000 from Comhar Creidmheasa Cholmcille along with extensive investment of time by the local community led co-op of Comhar Chuigéál Teo and Údarás na Gaeltachta supports.