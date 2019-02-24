New school building for Presentation College Athenry opens its doors tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new school building for Presentation College Athenry will open its doors tomorrow. (25/2)

The 14 million euro project will serve the school’s 11 hundred students at the new site in Ballygurrane, opposite the Raheen Woods Hotel.

The development encountered a series of delays due to concerns over the proposed location of the new building.

Principal of Presentation College Athenry, Cathal Moore says the school’s community has waited a long time for the new building.

Photo – JJ Rhatigan Building Contractors