New scheduling system and early arrivals lead to delays at racecourse vaccination base

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – HSE officials say delays at the vaccination base at Galway Racecourse yesterday were due to a new scheduling system and early arrivals.

Long queues of people waited for the vaccine at the Ballybrit base yesterday with delays experienced until around 2pm.

Jean Kelly who heads up the operation told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that delays occurred due to a new scheduling system controlled at a national level which allocates five minutes per vaccination.

She says this lead to a build up of queues with 300 waiting in the car park at one point, when there should have been 180.

She said 20 booths were opened and the waiting times were greatly reduced for the rest of the afternoon.

It’s understood similar delays have also been reported at other vaccination bases nationwide since the new scheduling system was introduced this week.

Jean Kelly said the queue is manageable today and the issues experienced yesterday have been flagged to senior Saolta management..

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.