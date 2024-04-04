New Salthill planning strategy described as a game-changer for the village

A new Galway City Council strategy for Salthill is being described as a game-changer for the village.

The Salthill Village Seafront Strategy will look at planning development for the area – exploring issues like parking, tourism and flooding.

It’s expected an 18-month public consultation will begin this summer, with hopes funding can be sought for plans by mid 2025.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Clodagh Higgins explains what the plan will entail: