New Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge to open in coming weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the Corrib at Salmon Weir is set to open in the coming weeks.

A key milestone was reached this week with the reopening of the Newtownsmith Road.

It’s the first new crossing over the River Corrib in over 30 years.

And it aims to remove the conflict between pedestrians, cyclists and traffic due to tight constraints on the existing Salmon Weir bridge, which is 200 years old.

It’s an 85m long structure that spans three seperate waterways – Persse’s Distillery River, River Corrib, and Friar’s River Canal.

The new bridge is part of wider plans to improve accessibility and public realm spaces across the city.

The main structure was constructed on-site in the car park at Galway Cathedral, and lowered into place shortly before Christmas.

While no specific date has yet been set, it’s now expected the ribbon will be cut in the coming weeks.