New Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge officially opening today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the Corrib at Salmon Weir will be officially opened today.

The 85m long structure is the first new crossing over the River Corrib in over 30 years, and will ease pressure on the existing narrow bridge.

The new bridge has ramps on either side for accessibility, along with a viewing point to the water below.

It’ll be officially opened by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, and Mayor of Galway Clodagh Higgins this afternoon

Traffic diversions will be in place from 1-3:30pm, with road closures on Newtownsmith and Gaol Road East