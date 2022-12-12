New Salmon Weir pedestrian and cycle bridge installed over River Corrib

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new pedestrian and cycle bridge has been lowered into place at Salmon Weir over the River Corrib.

The main span was constructed on-site in recent weeks in the car park at Galway Cathedral.

It was lifted into place this morning, marking a significant milestone in the multi-million euro project.

It’s expected that the bridge will be substantially completed early next year, though no opening date has been provided.

It’s the first new crossing over the River Corrib in over 30 years.

Photo – Galway City Council