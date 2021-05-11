New robot to promote improved hand hygiene launched at UHG

Staff from UHG with DAVE the robot marking the WHO Hand Hygiene Day on Wednesday 05 May, from left: Dr Eithne McCarthy, Consultant Microbiologist; Chris Kane, General Manager; Katie Mc Cormack, Clinical Nurse Manager 1, Critical Care Unit; Mary Alva, staff nurse, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit; Judith Davitt, Assistant Director of Nursing; Hilary Bradley, Clinical Nurse Manager 2, St Michael’s Ward; Marie Burns, Director of Nursing; and Prof Derek O’Keeffe Consultant Endocrinologist. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, St Michael’s Ward, the Coronary Care Unit in UHG and the Dialysis Unit in Merlin Park were presented with awards for best compliance with hand hygiene as per the WHO 5 moments of hand hygiene.
print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new robot, which prompts people to wash their hands, has been trialled at University Hospital Galway.

DAVE – or Droid Audio Visual Educator – has been developed and launched by researchers at NUI Galway and clinicians at UHG.

The friendly looking white robot stands around 4 feet tall and has a screen attached to its chest.

It provides a “digital nudge” to patients, visitors and staff who are entering or exiting the hospital.

DAVE is part of ongoing research at the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at NUI Galway to develop innovative solutions to clinical issues.

Principal Investigator on the project, Professor Derek O’ Keefe, says Dave will shortly move from the foyer in UHG to the Diabetes Clinic – tune in to FYI [email protected] to hear an extended interview about Dave, the friendly robot

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR