New robot to promote improved hand hygiene launched at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new robot, which prompts people to wash their hands, has been trialled at University Hospital Galway.

DAVE – or Droid Audio Visual Educator – has been developed and launched by researchers at NUI Galway and clinicians at UHG.

The friendly looking white robot stands around 4 feet tall and has a screen attached to its chest.

It provides a “digital nudge” to patients, visitors and staff who are entering or exiting the hospital.

DAVE is part of ongoing research at the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at NUI Galway to develop innovative solutions to clinical issues.

Principal Investigator on the project, Professor Derek O' Keefe, says Dave will shortly move from the foyer in UHG to the Diabetes Clinic