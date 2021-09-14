New Road Safety Inspector for Galway prioritising examination of N84

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new Road Safety Inspector has been appointed for County Galway – and an examination of the N84 Galway to Headford Road is a top priority.

The appointment was confirmed at today’s meeting of the Tuam Municipal District following a query raised by Councillor Mary Hoade.

It was confirmed by council executives that a dedicated road safety inspector has been appointed for national roads and inspections are already underway.

It was added that this dedicated officer will give the county council greater control over the design and implementation of safety improvement works going forward.

Councillors were unanimous in welcoming the appointment today – with Councillor Andrew Reddington noting that many junctions between Galway City and Shrule are “death traps”.

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor Mary Hoade told FYI Galway that works are urgently needed at many locations along the N84.