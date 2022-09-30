New RNLI Visitor Experience opens tomorrow on Inis Mór

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Locals and tourists will be able to enjoy the new RNLI Visitor Experience on Inis Mór from Saturday 1st October.

The attraction is located in the boathall of the Aran Islands lifeboat station at Kilronan Pier, which also hosts a new shop to raise funds for the charity.

The experience will explore 175 years of the RNLI’s history, include images, milestones, awards and rescue stories.

Aran Islands RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Michael Hernon, says the funds raised are vital: