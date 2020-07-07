New RNLI lifeboat based at Clifden will carry the names of 10,000 people in fundraising effort

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A new RNLI lifeboat, which will be based at Clifden, will carry the names of 10 thousand people placed their by their loved ones.

The “Launch a Memory,” campaign allows the public to commemorate loved ones by making a donation to the RNLI and submitting the person’s name.

The names of those being remembered, will feature on the hull of the new rescue vessel.

Information on how to make a donation to the RNLI or to join the campaign is available on the RNLI website.

The new Clifden-based lifeboat is the second “Lauch a Memory,” vessel and the first to be stationed in Ireland.