New revolutionary stent used for first time in Ireland at UHG

Galway Bay FM newsroom – A revolutionary new stent has been used for the first time in Ireland at University Hospital Galway.

Medtronic launched Onyx (pron. On-ex) Frontier in the US and the first procedure was performed just yesterday at UHG by Professor and Consultant Cardiologist Briain (pron. Breen) MacNeill.

The stent – which opens blockages in the arteries on the heart – was primarily developed and manufactured in Medtronic Galway.

Senior Research and Development Director at Medtronic, Ronan Rogers, spoke of the significance of the new stent.