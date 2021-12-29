Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are new restrictions on visiting at UHG and Merlin Park due to rising COVID cases in the community

Access to visitors is now being limited to one person, per patient for a visit lasting 15 minutes per day.

Visiting times at the two hospitals are 2pm to 3pm and 6pm to 7pm.

Visits must be pre-arranged by family members or visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or unit in advance.

Visitors will be asked to produce their EU Digital COVID Certificate or HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity at the entrance. Visitors may be asked to show some photo ID to prove that the proof of immunity is theirs.

There are exemptions on compassionate grounds.

Children may not visit the hospital unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward / unit manager.

There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners.

Anyone coming to the hospital must complete a COVID-19 screening checklist and follow the public health guidance