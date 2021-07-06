New respite house for children to be opened in East Galway by end of year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new respite house for children with disabilities is set to be opened in the East Galway area by the end of the year.

It’s one of nine new homes set to be opened across the country over the coming months.

The Department of Health has confirmed that the new Galway home will have a minimum of four beds.

It says there has been additional resource related savings which will be reinvested in a respite house in the city while the new one in East Galway comes on stream.

The provision for all nine houses nationwide was included in budget 2021 and the investment is estimated to cost in the region of €5.5 million in total.

Minister of State for Disability and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says she was determined to secure the new respite centres given the additional stress on families due to the pandemic.