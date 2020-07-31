New research challenges report stating NUI Galway paid for infant remains from Tuam Mother and Baby Home

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

New research has challenged a report which found that NUI Galway paid for 35 infant remains from Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

It comes as the university launched its Tuam Oral History Project last evening, which documents the lived-experiences of survivors of the home.

The fifth interim report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation found that the university’s medical school “received and paid for 35 infant anatomical subjects”.

However, new research led by Dr Sarah-Anne Buckley and Dr Lorraine Grimes at NUI Galway found that the infants could not have come from the Tuam institution.

It also found that there were nine infant remains, not 35.

A full report is expected to be published in September, according to the Irish Times.

The university is inviting the public to submit ideas on how to commemorate and honour the infants.