New research at NUI Galway to focus on youth suicide prevention

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Researchers at NUI Galway are using information from young people across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon to deepen knowledge about youth mental health and suicide prevention.

The research project is called Inform – YSP. This stands for “Informing Youth Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Promotion through Secondary Analysis of the Planet Youth Datasets” and secured funding of €207,000 from the Health Research Board to analyse the survey data gathered from teenagers.

The project is analysing data from 5,000 teenagers in the three counties who took part in surveys by Planet Youth in 2018, 2020 and 2022 and gathered detailed information about mental well-being, suicidal ideation, lifestyles, behaviour and experiences from young people.

The project is led jointly by Dr Bernadine Brady, UNESCO Child & Family Research Centre and Dr Caroline Heary, School of Psychology and provides a unique opportunity to gain a greater understanding about the factors that place adolescents at risk.

Dr Charlotte Silke, Post-Doctoral Researcher at the UNESCO Child & Family Research Centre at NUI Galway, is the lead researcher on the project.

“From this project we hope to better understand the factors that may cause teenagers to experience poor mental health or feel suicidal,” Dr Silke said.

“We also hope to learn more about the things that help to ensure young people have good mental health. The findings of the study will be used to guide policy and services for young people and their families.”

The project includes stakeholders in research, policy and practice. The proposal for HRB funding was led by the UNESCO Child & Family Research Centre and School of Psychology at NUI Galway, in partnership with Planet Youth, the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention, HSE West and the National Suicide Research Foundation.