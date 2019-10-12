New representatives elected to Galway City Community Network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Community Network has voted in a new committee of representatives for the coming year.

The GCCN aims to co-ordinate and support the representation of the community, voluntary and environmental sectors in Galway City.

The network is the main link through which the local authority connects with the community so that they can have their say on local government policies.

21 new community representatives have been voted in for the network from organisations including An Taisce, AMACH!, Galway Traveller Movement and the Galway Environmental Network.

Coordinator of the Galway City Community Network Ann Irwin says the newly elected representatives will be responsible for working with local government to help make Galway the best city it can be: