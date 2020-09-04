New report shows house prices in Galway remained stable through lockdown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report shows house prices in Galway remained stable throughout the Covid-19 lockdown.

The latest Residential Property Price Barometer examines house prices in the first six months of this year.

In the city, there was a 1.8 per cent increase in the price of a 3-bed semi-detached house while the price of a 4-bed semi detached rose by 1.7 per cent.

There was a 2.4 per cent increase in the price for a 2-bed apartment in the city.

Meanwhile in the county, prices for a 3-bed semi-detached went down by 1 per cent while the price for a 4-bed house went up by 0.4 per cent.

The cost of a 2-bed apartment in Galway County also went up by 1.5 per cent.

Chief Executive of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers, Pat Davitt says despite early predictions that the covid-19 pandemic would cause a slump in house prices, this has not happened.

To hear more from Pat Davitt, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..