New report shows critically low level of affordable accommodation in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a critically low level of affordable accommodation in the city, according to a new report published by Simon Community.

The report examines available accommodation between the 10th and 12th of December, 2019.

The study shows that during the three-day period, there was only one property in the city centre and two properties in the wider city area available to rent that were within the standard Housing Assistance Payment limit.

An average of 25 properties in the city centre and 54 in the wider city area were available to rent that were outside the HAP limit, in the same period.

In relation to city prices, the report shows monthly rent for a one-bed property ranged between 480 and 1000 euro.

Meanwhile, rent for a two-bed property was between 980 and 2,000 euro, while three-bed properties cost between 1,200 and 2,000 euro.

CEO of Galway Simon Community, Karen Golden, says rising rents are forcing people into poverty in new ways.

To hear from Karen Golden, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..