Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found there was a 10% increase in rents for new tenancies in county Galway during the second half of 2022.

The city was close behind, with a six percent rise in rents for new tenancies in the third quarter of last year.

The figures from the Residential Tenancies Board compare to the same time in 2021.

Meanwhile, nationally, the latest Rent Index reports an 6.7% annual increase toward the end of 2022.