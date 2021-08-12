New report says climate change is causing a division in Ireland’s weather between east and west

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Climate change is causing a division in Ireland’s weather between east and west, according to a new report.

The Environmental Protection Agency study with Met Eireann and the Marine Institute shows a 6 per cent rise in precipitation over the past 30 years.

Ireland is feeling much the same effects of climate change as the rest of the world.

A 1 degree rise in average temperatures, more severe weather events, and according to Frank McGovern of the Environmental Protection Agency, more rain:

But there is something of a split emerging.

While rivers in the west of the country are becoming stronger, the opposite in the south and east where flows are decreasing, indicating more flooding in the west of the country and more drought in the east.

Mitigation measures are being examined, but are expensive.

Prof John Fitzgerald says retrofitting old homes will be costly

While Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has called for free public transport for the next 5 years and larger fleets:

In a week of reports on the impact of climate change, today’s data shows Ireland is not escaping it.