New report reveals Galway rents continued to rise slowly in Q4 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents across Galway continued to rise slowly during the fourth quarter of 2018.

That’s according to the latest rental report from property website Daft.ie – which examined prices between October and December.

The average rent in the city is now €1,239 – an increase of just 1 percent on the figure recorded during the third quarter of last year.

However in the county, the average rent now stands at €887 – a more significant increase of almost 4 percent during the same period.

Overall, rents in Galway last year were 15.5 percent higher than the figure recorded in 2017.

That’s considerably higher than the national average of almost 10 percent – which represents the slowest rate of increase in 3 years.