New report highlights travel trends in 9 rural Galway towns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Western Development Commission has launched a new report on travel trends in 35 rural towns including 9 in Galway

Tuam was Galway’s top scorer with 81 points in the Sustainable Mobility Index based on access to economic and employment opportunities

The index is the first of its kind for rural Ireland

It was developed by the WDC’s Dr Helen McHenry, to improve our understanding of the mobility needs of people living in towns, and how this can be aligned with policy developments and changes

She was assisted by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, ATU, Údarás na Gaeltachta, the National Transport Authority and the Local Authorities

Oranmore scores best for most public transport services

In terms of households without a car a comparison shows Clifden at 25 per cent, Loughrea 18 per cent, Athenry 11 per cent, Moycullen 6 per cent while Barna is just 4 per cent

Ballinasloe and Tuam score best for availability of charging points for electric vehicles

Gort gets the top score for access to smaller towns around it within a 30km radius