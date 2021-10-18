New report from Galway Homelessness charity highlights number of children needing organisations support

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: The CEO of Galway Simon Community has described the need to provide support services to 464 children last year as one of the really disturbing trends highlighted in the charity’s annual report for 2020.

The homelessness and housing charity supported a total of 1216 individuals through their Homelessness Prevention and Housing Services, which included 646 local households last year.

The figures are contained in the group’s annual report which will be launched this afternoon.

The charity provides a range of support and accommodation services to people who are homeless and at risk of homelessness across Galway, Roscommon and Mayo.

Galway Simon Community CEO Karen Golden says the number of children who required support in 2020 due to the housing crisis was particularly worrying.