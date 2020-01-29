New report finds Galway could face being left behind in a “two-speed economy”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found that Galway could face being left behind in a “two-speed economy.”

The report by the Northern and Western Regional Assembly has found that investment in education, infrastructure, transport and health in the west is lagging behind other regions.

The findings have revealed significant levels of regional under-investment between the years of 2008 to 2018.

Investment in health infrastructure was below the state average in 8 out of 11 years

The region received just €87,240 for national roads per km compared to the national average of €116,054.

Meanwhile, the average state investment in third level infrastructure per undergraduate was 141 euro compared to the national average of 197 euro.

The NWRA covers the counties of Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon, Mayo and Galway.

The study recommends developing Galway and the region’s designated regional growth centres and key towns to sufficient scale.

Chairperson of the NWRA and Galway City Councillor Declan McDonnell says the region has been short changed.

