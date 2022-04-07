New report finds single city property available within HAP limits during March

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The latest ‘Locked Out of the Market’ report has found there was just one property in Galway City available within HAP limits last month.

The report, from Simon Communities, looked at 16 areas nationwide.

In Galway city, the single property available was a one-bed unit for a single person or couple availing of the Housing Assistance Payment.

There were no properties of any type available for those with children, whether under standard or discretionary HAP limits.

Nationally, the report found there was just 80 properties available with HAP limits – most of which were in Dublin.

Wayne Stanley, Head of Policy and Communications at the Simon Communities of Ireland, says current HAP rates were set more than five years ago…