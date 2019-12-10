New report finds majority of Irish employees want to work in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Most Irish employees want to live in Galway to work.

That’s according to New research from Jobs.ie that shows 48 percent want to live here, followed by 40 percent in Cork and over a third in Dublin.

Accounting and finance professionals rank Galway highest as the most attractive location for their professions.

The research shows staff no longer want to work for a specific company, but are prioritising quality of life.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…