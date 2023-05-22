New report finds Galway teens drinking and vaping more but not sleeping enough

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New reports launched today show that drinking and vaping are both on the rise among school-going teenagers across Galway.

But more than half of teenagers aren’t sleeping enough, and there’s been an increase in teens staying out later than midnight.

Two-third of students in the city – and more than half in the county – also said their parents tolerance towards them being drunk has increased.

They’re just some of the metrics in comprehensive Planet Youth reports for Galway City and Galway County.

The reports have been compiled following a massive survey carried out among 15 and 16 year olds in almost 100 schools across Galway.

Planet Youth is the local implementation of the Icelandic Prevention Model, which has experienced massive success in reducing substance use among teens.

Co-ordinator Emmet Major spoke to David Nevin at the launch at the Claregalway Hotel