20 September 2023

New rents in Galway almost €300 higher than existing rents

Galway Bay fm newsroom – If you are a new renter in Galway you could be paying up to €300 more than existing tenants.

An ESRI study, funded by the Residential Tenancies Board, found monthly rents for existing tenants average at €1,146.

While new tenants are paying €282 more on average at €1,428 a month.

The study also found the largest gaps between new and existing renters are in the north-west, west and parts of the midlands.

The report’s author, Dr. Rachel Slaymaker, outlines the areas with the largest difference between what new and existing tenants are paying:

