25 August 2024

New Rail services to and from Galway come into effect from tomorrow

A new timetable that will see up to five additional weekday services on the Heuston/Galway route including an earlier first service from Heuston to Galway, will come into effect from tomorrow morning.

Along with seven additional services between Galway and Hueston Station, there will also be additional stops at Oranmore and Attymon.

The new timetable will also contain slight time changes to some existing services.

There will be five additional weekday, and two additional Sunday services between Galway and Heuston Station, including a new earlier first service at 5:45.

The new timetable will also include three additional stops at Oranmore and two extra stops at Attymon at various times throughout the week.

There will be increased capacity on existing services, with 41 new carriages being added to the Intercity railcar fleet.

Full details and the new timetable can be found on the Irish Rail website.

