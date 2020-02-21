New quality review programme launched for GRETB

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A new quality review programme of all education and training boards nationwide – including the GRETB – has been launched.

The programme has been launched by Quality and Qualifications Ireland, the statutory body responsible for quality assurance of higher and further education.

The review programme will evaluate the effectiveness of quality assurance of education and training on offer and aims to encourage a ‘quality culture’.

It’ll cover sixteen ETB’s nationwide, including Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board.