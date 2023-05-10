New publication hailed as a dashboard for how Galway’s local economy is performing

Galway bay fm newsroom – Galway road traffic volumes have surpassed pre pandemic levels, and employment in the West has reached a new peak

These facts are included in a new publication – the Galway Economic Monitor – published by Galway Chamber and Grant Thornton

The publication will be produced twice a year, and this first edition shows average daily traffic volumes in Galway are surpassing pre pandemic levels and reaching just under 93 thousand journeys per day in April

This is an 8% increase year on year, while peak morning traffic volumes were up by 2.2% over April 2022, and peak evening traffic was also up 2.3% year on year.

The new publication also shows that 8,785 people in the county were signing on in March, a 3.8% drop from the previous month.

The data further shows that 225,700 people were employed in the West in Q4 last year – a new peak for the area.

This was up 3.9% on the previous quarter and represented a jump of 11,848 on the same period the previous year.

Kenny Deery, CEO of Galway Chamber says the Economic Monitor will act as a dashboard for how Galway’s local economy is performing.

The inaugural edition is available on the Galway Chamber website galwaychamber.com