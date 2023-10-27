Galway Bay FM

27 October 2023

~1 minutes read

New project to support digital innovation in tourism in the West of Ireland

Share story:
New project to support digital innovation in tourism in the West of Ireland

The Western Development Commission has launched a new project to support digital innovation in tourism in the West of Ireland.

DIEBEST will focus on creating a training programme and digital toolkit focused on new technologies.

These technologies are based off the capablites of the social tourism sector.

It’s hoped the project, which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund, will benefit small and medium enterprises.

Share story:

Sean Canney questions if Government trying to "teach HSE a lesson" over budget deficit

Is the Government trying to teach the HSE a lesson by deliberately underfunding it? That was the question asked by Galway East TD Sean Canney in the Dáil...

Burst watermain causes outage in Ballinderreen area

Residents in the Ballinderreen area have no water today The outage is due to a burst watermain The affected area includes Ballinderreen, Pollagh and Mulro...

Latest Census statistics indicate a significant cohort of people in Connemara have no religion

The latest Census statistics indicate a significant cohort of people in the Connemara are wo have declared they have no religion However the statistics fr...

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road

Local residents have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala over the granting of permission for a high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road. The...