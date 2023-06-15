New project looks to identify hedgehog hot-spots across city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new project is looking to identify hedgehog hot-spots across the city.

Researchers at University of Galway are leading the project, as part of the ongoing All-Ireland Hedgehog Survey established in 2020.

They say Renmore, Mervue and Rahoon all have strong reports of hedgehogs every year.

They’re seeking the publics help to learn more about what sort of gardens hedgehogs like, and how people are interacting with them.

Elaine O’Riordan, from the School of Natural Science at University of Galway, said: “We are learning a lot about how hedgehogs use gardens. Many householders have reported that hedgehogs visit regularly, or nest in their garden. Many people enjoy watching their night time visitors and some supply food and even hedgehog houses to encourage them to hang out.

“Renmore, Mervue and Rahoon all have several reports of hedgehogs every year, which would indicate that they have good hedgehog numbers. We want to look at the gardens and talk to people in these areas to learn more about how hedgehogs are using gardens and estates and how people are interacting with them.”

The online survey can be accessed through the Hedgehog Survey website here.

Later in the summer, the hedgehog team plan to visit some of the gardens and green spaces in the three areas of the city to search for hedgehogs using wildlife cameras and footprint tunnels. If anyone is interested in having their garden surveyed, they can sign up when they do the online survey.

Anyone with questions can contact Elaine O’Riordan at [email protected]