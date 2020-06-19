New preclinical imaging centre to be established in NUIG

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

NUI Galway is to form part of a new national preclinical imaging centre which has received significant Government funding.

The NPIC will provide enhanced research data to inform new clinical trials aimed at improving patient outcomes.

The centre has been awarded 3.4 million euro under the Science Foundation Ireland Research Infrastructure Programme.

The NPIC is the first of its kind in Ireland and is being established by CÚRAM, the SFI Research Centre for Medical Devices at NUIG, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and University College Dublin.

The Centre’s imaging infrastructure will support the development of new therapeutics and diagnostics in human disease areas including cancer, neurology and dementia.

