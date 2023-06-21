New pharmacy school and Vet degree programme for Galway move to next stage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new pharmacy school for Galway and a Vet degree programme for a Mountbellew campus are to move to the next stage

The University of Galway is set to establish a pharmacy school and graduate entry programmes in medicine and nursing.

Galway has never had a school of pharmacy, which up to now has been limited to Universities in Dublin and Cork

It will aim to provide 75 trained pharmacy graduates a year

The graduate entry medical programme will concentrate on Rural and Remote medicine

The next phase involves government investment

It’s also been confirmed that the Atlantic Technological University can proceed to the next phase for a new veterinary school

Minister Naughton says the campus for this new school will be in Mountbellew

Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says these programmes will help keep medical professionals in the West