Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway is to officially open the €20m extension of Penneys at the Eyre Square shopping centre.

At 9am, Clodagh Higgins will officiate the store opening, which is creating 180 new jobs with the expansion.

Penneys will be twice as big as previously, with the addition of its new lower ground floor area.

The store is open from 9am until 9pm today and tomorrow (Friday).