From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A new pedestrian bridge in Athenry has been named after former local principle Séamus Cullinane.

Members of Galway County Council, including Cathaoirleach Michael ‘Mogie’ Maher, Séamus’ family, and those who wished to pay their respects, gathered at the bridge this afternoon for a short ceremony.

Our reporter Rachel Timoney was also in attendance: