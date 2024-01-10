Galway Bay FM

10 January 2024

New pathways to employment programme to start in Galway this month

A new programme focusing on employment outcomes for people with a disability is set to launch this month across County Galway.

“Work-Ability” will be run by Galway Rural Development, and will focus on support projects that will provide a progressive pathway into employment, focusing on the individual and their needs.

The project will also focus on building the ability of employers to train and retrain people with disabilities within the workforce.

Councillor Peter Roche,Chairperson of Galway Community Development talked to our reporter Caoimhe Killeen about the scheme:

 

