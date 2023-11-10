New partnership between UG and the NPWS to foster research and learning in the Burren

A new partnership between University of Galway and the National Parks and Wildlife Service is to foster research and learning in the Burren

Minister for Nature Malcolm Noonan and President of the University of Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh have signed the agreement

The partnership will support programmes for academic research and study, participation in events which promote nature conservation, research and study in the Burren, and learning activities for students in local schools and the University

The partnership underpins shared management and access to two facilities in the Burren region – the Carron Field Research Facility and the Finavarra Research Station

The Burren is internationally renowned, due to its unique karst landscape, its abundance of plants, species and habitats, and its rich archaeological remains.